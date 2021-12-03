JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,259 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.