JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $831.47

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.47 ($10.86) and traded as low as GBX 809.35 ($10.57). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 48,439 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 831.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £635.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

