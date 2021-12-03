JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $266.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.80.

FIVE stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

