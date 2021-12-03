JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $85.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

MRVL stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

