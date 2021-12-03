JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €48.00 ($54.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

