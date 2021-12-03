JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.23 ($138.90).

Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

