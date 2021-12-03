Joseph Cohen Buys 102 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Director Joseph Cohen bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.04. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.58 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,795,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

