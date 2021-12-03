Jon Brinton Purchases 2,500 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Crexendo stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
