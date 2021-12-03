Jon Brinton Purchases 2,500 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.