Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $74,453.81 and approximately $24,807.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

