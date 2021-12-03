Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.81

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 7619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Panmure Gordon cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

