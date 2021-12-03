Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.81

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 7619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.