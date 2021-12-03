Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $140.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

