Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intuit by 33.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $675.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.47 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.