Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.