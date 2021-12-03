Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $38.92 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 6.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 1.32% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $38,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 713,334 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

