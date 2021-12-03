Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

