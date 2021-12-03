John S. Riccitiello Sells 12,248 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total transaction of $2,016,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. 7,395,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,136. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

