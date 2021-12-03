John R. Buran Acquires 1,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIC opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

