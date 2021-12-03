John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.