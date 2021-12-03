John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

