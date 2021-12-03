John Connaughton Sells 555,094 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IQV opened at $262.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.