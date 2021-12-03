John C. Malone Sells 224,633 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $12,065,038.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BATRA traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 137,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,020. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.