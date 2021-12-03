John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

