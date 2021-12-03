JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 68,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,374. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JOANN by 84.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 161.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

