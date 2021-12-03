JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Chevron stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

