JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $150.16 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $132.43 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

