JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.