Jetcoin Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $541,755.38 and $103,423.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00238662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

