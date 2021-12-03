Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 1,289 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NCNO stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.