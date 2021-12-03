Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.