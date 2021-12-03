Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Buy

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

