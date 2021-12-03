Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BMRN stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.50, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.