Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Lock-Up Period To End on December 8th

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

