Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $201,580.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00245295 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00086732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

