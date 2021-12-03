Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 563 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. 315,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

