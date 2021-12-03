Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

