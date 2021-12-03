Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 8,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Itafos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

