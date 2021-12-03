iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 0.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,834,000 after buying an additional 94,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $191.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $190.54.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

