iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $459.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

