iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

