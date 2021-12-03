iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,725. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

