iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 825,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

