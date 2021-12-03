iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,029,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 21,225,148 shares.The stock last traded at $76.84 and had previously closed at $77.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

