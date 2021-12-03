iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

