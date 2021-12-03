iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $133.39. 319,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,536,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

