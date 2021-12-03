iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 27.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.48. 6,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,552. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

