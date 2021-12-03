iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 52.5% in November

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.97. 8,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,145. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

