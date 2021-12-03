iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

