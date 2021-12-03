iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $31.88. 7,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.