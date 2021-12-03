iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

