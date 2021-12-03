iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 18,105,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

